PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's an amazing story of the rescue of a majestic winged creature and her incredible ability to survive.
The Arizona Raptor Center in Phoenix saved a young, female hawk that had been shot through her midsection with an arrow.
The Harris's hawk was found in Tucson and brought up to Phoenix for treatment.
The folks at he Arizona Raptor Center say the bird had been shot with a long arrow, possibly a child's arrow, while she was sitting high atop a power pole in a Tucson neighborhood on Oct. 26.
Jerry Ostwinkle with the Arizona Raptor Center says thankfully, the arrow did not pierce any major organs, but instead was stopped by some fatty tissue.
So, amazingly, the hawk continued to fly around for more than a week with the arrow in her body cavity.
Ostwinkle says they worked for days to try to trap the bird to bring her to safety, but it was no easy task. He says the hawk's parents were still feeding her each day, so they had to figure out her eating routine, then replace one of the parent's meals with one of their own. Five days later, crews were able to trap the bird.
Arizona Raptor Center brought her up to Phoenix for treatment at a vet's office. Once vets at the Palo Verde Animal Hospital got their hands on her, they were able to cleanly remove the arrow. None of the hawk's major organs were damaged.
Hard to believe after seeing the pictures, but Ostwinkle says the hawk is going to be just fine! Right now she's on antibiotics, and is expected to be released back into the wild within 10 days.
Ostwinkle says the folks who live in the neighborhood where the hawk was shot have started a social media campaign to raise awareness about the great birds and the need for keeping them safe. No one has been arrested in the incident, but Ostwinkle suspects it was a child in the area who may have shot the arrow.
About The Arizona Raptor Center
The Arizona Raptor Center has a goal to rehabilitate injured raptors (birds of prey), educate the public, and conduct research. Raptors arrive at the center, usually after being injured, or are oftentimes as displaced juveniles that have been found. Common injuries include broken wings, legs, and gunshots.
If you would like to help the group with its cause, you can mail a check made out to Arizona Raptor Center to 18431 N 2nd Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85023.
About Harris's Hawks
Harris's hawks, formerly known as bay-winged hawks or dusky hawks, are medium-large birds of prey known to live in semi-open desert areas, often among mesquite, saguaro, and organ pipe cactus.
Their territories include high perches such as trees, boulders, and power poles, which the birds use as lookouts, feeding platforms, and for nesting.
Ostwinkle says it's no surprise the hawk was perched on a pole in the middle of a neighborhood, and that Harris's Hawks are very accepting of people walking around the area. "They're a communal bird," he says.