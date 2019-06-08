MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 100 volunteers from Valley businesses and organizations teamed up to help with Chicanos Por La Causa to help 20 low-income seniors.
Chicanos Por La Causa is one of the largest Hispanic nonprofits in the U.S. that promotes strong and healthy communities.
Organizers held the three-and-a-half hour "Day of Service" event in conjunction with NeighborWorks America at Chicanos Por La Causa’s senior living center near 45th Ave & McDowell in Maryvale.
It’s an affordable independent living facility for adults 62 years old and older.
Lynnarden Luke is 76-years-old and has lived at the complex for 13 years. He contracted Polio when he was younger and has limited mobility. He uses a walker and/or cane to get from one place to another and moves very slowly.
"They dusted,they vacuumed, and they did the floors," he said. “I’m so thankful,” he added with a big smile on his face as Madeline Jones and her mom duo from Blue Cross Blue Shield wiped his windows.
"It's just nice to have the sense of community," she said. "Seeing him super happy about us cleaning, it just really warmed my heart cause i made that happen," said Jones.
"I feel real happy," said Luke."They did a real good job."
They finished wiping the counters, sweeping floors, along with other chores in about an hour. Something that would take him “a long” time to do on his own.
Three volunteers with Synchrony Financial helped wipe down 64-year-old Petra Bravo’s kitchen counters.
“It's a great feeling, very rewarding” said Jorge Jimenez. "It's just nice hearing their stories. While you're cleaning, you get to know them a little bit."
This volunteer event may be over, but there are other volunteer opportunities with Chicanos Por La Causa. To learn more, visit cplc.org.
(2) comments
Support our race. White Unity. White Families.
Thereâ€™s only one race, itâ€™s the human raceâ€¦.Prejudice is an emotional commitment to ignorance.
