PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After nationwide protests over racial injustice, about 200 people gathered at Cesar Chavez Plaza Friday night for a rally. It was organized in solidarity with the "March on Washington" by the W.E. Rising Project.  

Friday marked the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech at the 1963 March on Washington. 

Speakers at the rally included Janelle Wood, the founder of Black Mothers Forum and OD Harris, who was recently elected to the Chandler City Council. In an interview with Arizona's Family, Harris said there is still a lot of work that needs to be done and conversations to be had about policing in our area. 

Harris urged people to not let their actions overtake their message that they want change.

At one point the group marched to Talking Stick Resort Arena, then the organizers urged people to get home safely. 

 

