PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After nationwide protests over racial injustice, about 200 people gathered at Cesar Chavez Plaza Friday night for a rally. It was organized in solidarity with the "March on Washington" by the W.E. Rising Project.

We are back out on Friday! And we’re bringing some powerful voices from the community who have advocated for this movement.Phoenix, spread the word on your platforms. We need numbers to keep everyone safe from mass arrest. Lets make our voices heard.@PhxProtestLIVE pic.twitter.com/Or1oLUJShu — The W.E. Rising Project (@WERisingProject) August 25, 2020

Friday marked the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech at the 1963 March on Washington.

Speakers at the rally included Janelle Wood, the founder of Black Mothers Forum and OD Harris, who was recently elected to the Chandler City Council. In an interview with Arizona's Family, Harris said there is still a lot of work that needs to be done and conversations to be had about policing in our area.

Harris urged people to not let their actions overtake their message that they want change.

At one point the group marched to Talking Stick Resort Arena, then the organizers urged people to get home safely.