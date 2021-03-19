PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parks in Phoenix are back open, but when some aren't clean or safe enough, a local non-profit steps in. Phoenix's Perry Park has a reputation.

"There was a lot of trash, people living in the parks. It doesn't always make families feel welcome," said Amie Perea with the Arizona Community Tree Council.

Families like Yaneli Durans, who felt unsafe to bring her kids here even before it was locked down. Now, it's back open, and a walk in the park, organized by ParkRx Phoenix, is enough to curb illegal activity.

"An active park is a safe park," said Perea. "The more positive park activity there is, the less negative park activity there is."

The Arizona Community Tree Council, a local non-profit, holds the grant for ParkRx Arizona. The grant, through Vitalyst Health Foundation, started in the summer of 2019. They were able to activate 10 parks, including Perry Park, in underserved communities through a number of activities. They've also planted 243 trees.

The growth is only possible through a number of partners, including the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. Yasmin Zavarce, with the department, sees a benefit in people returning outside.

"When you feel the breeze on your face, and you feel the sky, you connect with nature," said Zavarce. "It's like you are draining stress from your body."

It is a big boost for your immune system, but it all starts with changing the reputation of these parks, so families feel comfortable coming to them.

"Bring people out to enjoy the green space," said Perea.

If you would like to learn more about ParkRx or volunteer, click here.