PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix grandmother may have been high when she was pulled over by police with her 6-month-old grandson in the backseat, according to court paperwork.
Police said 49-year-old Michelle Ramirez Armenta was stopped near 48th Street and Baseline in Tempe just after midnight on March 23 because her car didn't have insurance.
The officer said there was a marijuana smell coming from the car and Armenta admitted to smoking a "blunt" with her sister about a half-hour before being pulled over, according to court documents.
Police said the grandmother failed a sobriety test and was arrested.
Investigators said she was also found with drug paraphernalia on her.
The baby was picked up by his father.
Armenta was charged on Aug. 16 with four counts of aggravated driving while under the influence.