PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An elderly Phoenix woman came face-to-face with an intruder in her garage who told her he was hiding from police.
“I couldn’t even talk by then,” 85-year-old Connie Montoya said. “My voice was out. I couldn’t even talk anymore. I thought I was gonna faint right there.”
She had been sweeping and mopping Thursday afternoon when she came out to her garage to grab a dustbin. She noticed the ladder to the attic was down – a sign that someone who shouldn’t be there was inside her garage.
“That’s when he stood up,” she said. “He stood there, I looked at him and I said, ‘What in the hell are you doing here?! Get out!’”
Phoenix Police say the stranger was Irving Rochin. They had been trying to find him because at least two other people in the neighborhood near 59th and Campbell avenues had already called 911. One of them was Yesenia Ruiz, who says a stranger pounded on her front door before heading to the backyard.
“So, I look out the window and he’s literally jumping over the fence,” she said. “So I hesitated. I was like, ‘What is he doing?!’”
She managed to scare him off, but not before he broke the back window. From there, police say he headed to Montoya’s house a few blocks over and scaled the wall into her back wall. The door from the yard to the garage was open, so he helped himself inside.
After Montoya found him, she says he was literally on his knees with his hands in the door, begging her not to close it.
“I just held onto the door as much as I could,” she said. “If I would have been in my right mind I would have gotten him with a broom because that’s what I had with me.”
But she kept telling him to leave. Finally she was able to shut and lock the door, and she ran out the front door where police were already waiting. They arrested Rochin then and there on suspicion of burglary and trespassing, among other things.
“Oh my God. This is all in my head right now. I couldn’t get over it,” she said.
Montoya wasn’t hurt but she says she can’t get Rochin’s face out of her head.
Sounds about white
