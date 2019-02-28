PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jim Watkins has a pretty good story to tell and the bite marks to back it up.
The Phoenix grandfather spent the night in the hospital after falling off his mountain bike Wednesday. He landed next to a rattlesnake.
"I did not see the snake, but felt the bite," said Watkins. "I think my friend heard the rattle. I didn't hear the rattle at that point. Then once I got bit, I knew something happened. That's when I backed down and saw it was a rattlesnake and it was still rattling."
The 75-year-old real estate agent has been hiking and riding across the Valley for more than 40 years, and he's seen his share of snakes.
But Watkins had never been bitten. Until Wednesday. He was riding along the Apache Wash off Cave Creek Road and Happy Valley Road in Phoenix.
"I don't look at it as a badge of honor," Watkins said. "I'm glad that I'm healthy and apparently doing pretty well. I look to be back doing all my former activities soon."
Dr. Daniel Brooks, a toxicologist with Banner University Medical Center, said that Watkins experience is a bit unusual because snake season does not generally start until the weather heats up into the 80s and 90s.
It is, however, a good reminder of what people should do if they see a rattler.
"Most of these happen in preserves, where snakes and wildlife have the right of way," Brooks explained. "Just leave them alone. Some folks think they are doing the snake a favor by moving it, but herpetologists tell us if you pick up a snake and remove it in the desert, it's pretty much a death sentence."
According to Brooks, Watkins did do the right thing by immediately calling Poison Control and going into an emergency room.
Watkins said he does want not to go through this kind of ordeal again.
"I've never viewed snakes as a real problem," he said. "I still don't, but I'm going to be more cautious."
A spokesman for Banner Health says they have received three calls about rattlesnake bites so far this year, all of them this month. Last February, they only receive one call. There were 78 calls for all of 2018.
"These calls do not necessarily reflect whether a person is admitted to one of our facilities for a bite," David Lozano explained. "They could be asking just a general question about rattlesnake bites, or could have received care at another hospital if they were indeed bitten by a rattlesnake."
If you have been bitten by a rattlesnake, you should call Arizona's Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222. (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
