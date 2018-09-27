PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS5) – A Valley girl diagnosed with a rare condition that makes her skin as fragile as a butterfly is proof, sometimes, your weaknesses can make you stronger and tougher than most.
Lizzy Hendrickson, 9, doesn’t let much get under her skin.
“Nope! I wanna do what I wanna do,” said Lizzy.
Her regular routine, playing and dancing with her big sister Katie, also requires some daily down time for bandage-changing and blister popping.
“It doesn’t hurt,” she says while calmly poking a pin in and out of a bubbled blister on her foot without flinching.
“It doesn’t really feel good, but it doesn’t hurt,” she assures.
She’s had plenty of practice.
Mom and dad Kristin and Rob Hendrickson had to kind of became parent- paramedics learning to triage wounds on Lizzy’s fragile skin from the moment she was born.
“When she came out, she had no skin on either leg from the knees down,” Rob Hendrickson said.
“I’ll never forget it. After she was delivered, the doctor said, ‘We have a vascular problem,’ and I looked down and just saw… these red legs,” Kristin Hendrickson recalls.
For years, Lizzy was bandaged from the legs down.
"Her legs were like wet tissue paper. That's how fragile it was. If you tried to hold her leg, the skin would shear-off,” Rob Hendrickson said.
“There's almost not a worse feeling in the world than the helpless feeling as a parent that you can't make the pain go away,” Kristin Hendrickson said.
Lizzy has something called Epidermolysis Bullosa or EB. Think of the layers of your skin.
She’s missing the protein that essentially glues and locks them together. So even a scratch or a bump can rip off large patches of skin leaving big open wounds.
Phoenix Children’s Hospital is one of only 4 specialty clinics in the country.
Brett Kopelan is the executive director for The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association of America (debra of America), a nonprofit support group for families with EB.
“My daughter Rafaella has a more severe form of the disease,” Kopelan said.
His group filmed a video showing his wife changing out Rafi’s bandages where she describes the pain in her own words.
“It feels like fire is beating me up and sharp dog’s teeth are digging into me.”
“We have to do it all over again tomorrow, and every day, for the rest of my life,” she said.
Rafi is 10 now and still requires at least three hours of this painful process over 60 percent of her body.
“We order $1.1 million of wound care supplies a year,” Kopelan says insurance covers all of Rafi’s wound supplies & bandages.
Not so for Lizzy.
That’s where Debra helps financially.
They also help emotionally, recently hosting their annual conference, bringing Kids and families to the valley from all over the world.
“When I see other people with EB I don’t feel left behind,” Lizzy said.
Lizzy says people stare a lot and it makes her feel bad.
“One of the things we often have to explain is it’s not contagious,” Kristin Hendrickson said.
“I’ve been bullied a little bit. It makes me cry,” Lizzy said.
She wishes people who were curious would just come over and ask about her condition.
“Like, people don’t understand that they can still be kind,” Katie Hendrickson said.
She says if people judge her sister without even talking to her, it’s their loss.
“She’s so kind, she’s so tough, it’s unbelievable!" Katie Hendrickson said.
Lizzy has a growing following on Facebook where her family shares pictures and posts of her experiences and adventures showing how you can still be active with EB.
She says over the years, she’s just learned to shake it off.
Whether it’s a bad blister, or cut, or cutting words.
She just tries to do her own thing, from school, to swimming, horseback riding, even softball (no sliding of course).
Her doctor, Harper Price, runs the EB clinic at PCH says she has about 40 patients with varying levels of severity.
“Couple words I can think about Lizzy: grit, tenacious and resilient,” said Dr. Price.
“She is amazing and if anyone can prove that you can do what you want to do with EB it’s Lizzy.” She said.
She says mental health and family counseling is just as critical as staying on the cutting edge for a cure with targeted gene therapy.
There’s still so much they still don’t know about this genetic disorder, like who will get it and when they do, what type.
“We can’t tell families early on what sort of what type of EB we think they have, we’re not good at predicting that yet,” said Dr. Price.
There’s no cure yet, but she says she is extremely hopeful.
She helped Lizzy join a new clinical trial for a water-based gel you apply directly to any wounds to repair the cells and strengthen the skin, potentially restoring the missing proteins.
Anna Marie Dillion from ProQR in the Netherlands running that small trial says less than 400 of the 7,000 known rare diseases have a treatment and it’s their mission to change that.
“It’s a small study but it’s also a very rare disease we are trying to target to try and improve these patient’s quality of lives,” Dillion said.
The Hendrickson's just went to Washington, D.C. in April where Lizzy shared some of her struggles with the FDA.
“My dad took me to the store to get things for a party. When I got home, a police officer came to the door. Someone had called the police because they that that my parents were hurting me,” she testified.
She’s hoping these regulators will help patients like her, get faster access to experimental drugs that could make their lives a lot easier.
“You look at these kids and one moment your heart starts to break for them, then you talk to them & see their spirit and intelligence and humor,” Rob Hendrickson said.
“I can see light at the end of the tunnel and now I know it’s not the oncoming train,” Kopelan said.
Lizzy’s mom agrees, hope is on the horizon.
“There’s only one way to go from here and I think we’re well on our way,” she said.
While most people hide their weaknesses inside, Lizzy’s are almost always exposed.
And Embracing that, is what’s made her so strong.
