PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mayor Kate Gallego announced on Tuesday that Phoenix has received a $100 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration to expand the city's public transportation.
According to Gallego's news release, these funds are for the extension of the South Central Light Rail.
The expansion will incorporate nine stations and 5.5 miles of new rail lines that will connect downtown Phoenix to South Mountain Village Core.
Gallego says she's been an advocate for better public transportation in the city since she took office.
"Since my first day in office, I have been a fierce champion for the continued expansion of Phoenix's public transportation infrastructure," said Gallego in a news release.
Gallego also took this as an opportunity to remind people about Proposition 105, which is on the August ballot. A vote for the measure will halt current and future expansions, and direct the money to other transportation needs. A vote against Prop. 105 means the construction continues as planned.
[RELATED: Prop. 105 campaign over light rail expansion in Phoenix heats up]
"Today’s announcement is also an important reminder of the federal dollars that our city would lose out on should Proposition 105 pass in the city’s August election, effectively ending light rail in Phoenix," said Gallego in the release. "Ensuring that federal dollars go to important projects such as the light rail expansion, means that our city tax dollars can fund priorities such as public safety and additional road improvements."
The Phoenix mayor added that this is about bringing people of the area together and not just creating more ways to commute.
"Light rail isn’t just about expanded transportation options," said Gallego. "It is about connecting our community."
For the full release, see below.
