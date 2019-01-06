PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It seems to be happening more and more often: a dog on the freeway. And it happened again on Sunday afternoon.
The Department of Public Safety had to close the northbound side of Interstate 17 because of a pooch.
The dog was first spotted near Central Avenue on the right shoulder on the southbound side, said DPS.
The dog then went to the northbound side and ran along the left shoulder.
Troopers slowed down traffic and eventually stopped drivers near the exit ramp.
The troopers and drivers helped round up the dog, who eventually got tired and was taken into custody.
It appears the dog wasn't hurt.
Just a couple of weeks ago, the I-17 was closed practically in the same area because of a dog that was going the wrong way. The dog eventually went off the freeway.
Earlier in December, a pack of six dogs were on the I-17 near Thomas. Another dog ran on State Route 51 in late November. A white dog was spotted on the U.S. 60 on Nov. 16 and a German shepherd mix was on the loose on Oct. 17.
