PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Being a young adult is hard enough, and COVID19 is making it extra challenging, especially the 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds aging out of the foster care system. They need your help now more than ever.
Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) in Phoenix serves those young people who are on their own for the first time, but the organization is struggling to keep up with the need. “Many of them, if they had a job, lost it, and they are coming in here hungry,” JFCS spokesman Linda Scott said, explaining that the shelves of the food pantry were completely bare earlier this week. “I’ve never seen it like that before,” she said.
Some of the kids who go to JFCS for the Real World Job Development and the Youth in Transition programs have been victims of domestic violence. Others are homeless or on the verge of being homeless. “We just really need assistance from the public right now,” Scott said.
While the Just 3 Things food pantry will gratefully accept donations of non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, and personal care items, there are a few things that top its most-needed list.
- Rice
- Powdered milk
- Canned meat, vegetables and beans
- Cooking oil
- Fruit cups or canned fruit
- Cereal
- Granola bars
- Toilet paper
- Laundry detergent
- Disinfectant wipes
Right now, just one drop-off location is open -- 4747 N. Seventh St. (Seventh Street just south of Camelback Road), Suite 100, Phoenix. It’s open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
If you cannot donate in person, you can make a monetary contribution online or even shop from the organization’s Amazon Wish List.