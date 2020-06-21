PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Firefighters are urging hikers to take precautions before they hit the trails this summer.
On Sunday, a familiar scene at Piestewa Peak as firefighters were called to help a woman suffering from heat stress. "She became fatigued, she called our crews, along with her boyfriend called our crews, and asked for assistance," said Phoenix Fire Department Captain Jake Van Hook.
Rescue crews were able to hook up an IV and walk the woman down to the parking lot safely. Now, the fire department is urging hikers to take precautions before they hit the trails.
"We really want to make sure their hikes and outdoor activities are in the early part of the day when it's cooler, and always we promote taking enough water and taking on a hike that you can handle," said Van Hook.
Veteran hiker Will Hindmon knows these hikes can be dangerous if you aren't prepared.
"If you don't know your body, you don't come out here and do this stuff," said Hindmon. Hikers aren't the only ones dealing with the heat; firefighters are also keeping the high temperatures in mind.
"It's hot, it's hot that gear is heavy and it's strenuous," said Van Hook.
During the summer, the fire department has to call for more crews to battle a blaze to ensure not one firefighter gets overheated. Nonetheless, officials said their crews have been trained to deal with the heat.
"It's a long term thing, it's months, it's weeks, it's a lifestyle of preparation," said Van Hook.