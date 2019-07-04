PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix firefighters saved a kitten from a fire early Thursday morning after the family had safely made it out of the house.
According to Capt. Rob McDade, crews found a working fire in the back bedroom of a house near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road just after midnight.
The family had safely made it out and crews were able to gain control of and quickly extinguish the blaze.
While searching the house, firefighters found the family's kitten hiding in the back bedroom.
No injuries to the family, the kitten or firefighters were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(1) comment
Love our courageous firefighters!
