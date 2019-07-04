20th Drive house fire
(Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix firefighters saved a kitten from a fire early Thursday morning after the family had safely made it out of the house.

According to Capt. Rob McDade, crews found a working fire in the back bedroom of a house near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road just after midnight.

The family had safely made it out and crews were able to gain control of and quickly extinguish the blaze. 

While searching the house, firefighters found the family's kitten hiding in the back bedroom. 

No injuries to the family, the kitten or firefighters were reported. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

LorraineMildred
LorraineMildred

Love our courageous firefighters!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.