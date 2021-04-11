Phoenix fire crews help an injured woman off the Mountain in Papago Park.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters rescued an injured hiker Sunday afternoon after she got stuck on the Buttes at Papago Park.

At around 1:30 p.m., crews were called to the "Hole in the Rock” area of Papago Park. A woman who had been hiking got hurt and wasn't able to make it down on her own.

Rescue teams made their way up the Buttes and found the woman, who was in stable condition, but was  unable to move. Using what is called a "steep angle" rescue, firefighters strapped the woman into a basket and gently lowered her from the top of the Buttes to an area where additional rescue crews could carry the basket by hand to the base of the park. 

After lowering the patient in a basket, crews wheeled her down the rest of the way. (Source: Phoenix FD)

The hiker was taken to the hospital by medics for evaluation. No firefighters were hurt during the rescue.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you