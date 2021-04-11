PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters rescued an injured hiker Sunday afternoon after she got stuck on the Buttes at Papago Park.
At around 1:30 p.m., crews were called to the "Hole in the Rock” area of Papago Park. A woman who had been hiking got hurt and wasn't able to make it down on her own.
Rescue teams made their way up the Buttes and found the woman, who was in stable condition, but was unable to move. Using what is called a "steep angle" rescue, firefighters strapped the woman into a basket and gently lowered her from the top of the Buttes to an area where additional rescue crews could carry the basket by hand to the base of the park.
The hiker was taken to the hospital by medics for evaluation. No firefighters were hurt during the rescue.