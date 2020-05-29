PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix firefighters rescued the driver of a pickup truck that wound up in a canal Friday morning. It happened in the area of 39th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
“The patient is uninjured but does need assistance exiting the vehicle,” Capt. Kenny Overton of the Phoenix Fire Department told Arizona’s Family.
The truck was not submerged, but it was angled steeply down the side of the canal.
Crews hooked tow chains to the pickup to keep it steady in case it shifted. They then put a helmet and other safety gear on the driver and helped him climb out of the truck and onto the canal bank.
We will update this story as we find out more.