Body found in alley fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after firefighters found a body in a back alley early Wednesday morning. 

According to police, firefighters discovered the body while they were responding to a fire in the alley in a neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road at about 3 a.m.

Crews notified police and officers are now on scene investigating. Sgt. Ann Justus said police are treating this as a homicide investigation.

No other details have been released. 

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

