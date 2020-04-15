PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after firefighters found a body in a back alley early Wednesday morning.
According to police, firefighters discovered the body while they were responding to a fire in the alley in a neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road at about 3 a.m.
Crews notified police and officers are now on scene investigating. Sgt. Ann Justus said police are treating this as a homicide investigation.
No other details have been released.
