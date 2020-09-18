[WATCH 3TV NEWS LIVE HERE]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- One year ago, Pam Blackburn's life changed when she took a stroll up Piestawa Peak. "Something just happened," said Blackburn. "My arm went limp. My ear went numb, and I knew something was wrong."
Blackburn had a seizure on the trail. Hikers nearby called 911. "If I had not gotten to the hospital when I got to the hospital, I don't know what would have happened," said Blackburn.
Phoenix firefighter Cory Gregory comforted her in the ambulance. "He was just calming," said Blackburn. "He's got a light spirit. He kept me focused on something other than myself."
"She was a little shaken up because she had her first seizure at the time and never had anything like that," said Gregory. "She did know she had a brain tumor at the time, but at the time, it wasn't as big as it ended up being, so I could tell she was a little concerned."
At the hospital, Blackburn learned her tumor had grown and was given 10 to 14 months to live. Friday was one year since that. "It's scary as hell," said Blackburn. "This month has been a very scary month. You don't realize who the hell you're going to miss even though you're probably not going to know. It puts a new perspective on life."
Blackburn, tough and determined, knew she wanted to finish the Piestawa Peak hike she started last year. "This is my final trek up Piestawa," said Blackburn. "I needed to do this because it's been my year goal since I did it."
At the finish line, Gregory surprised her, and they reunited for the first time since they met. "It inspired me because everyone has rough times, and Pam's going through one right now, and just her positive attitude is something I remember and always will," said Gregory.
It's been a tough year for Blackburn, but she's a fighter. "This is like a baptism of my life ahead," said Blackburn. "I've put one year behind. That's gone. I can't change any of that. Moving forward it's day by day." Up next for Blackburn, she's raising money and awareness for Head for The Cure.