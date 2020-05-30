PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix firefighter is in the hospital recovering after a beam fell on top of him while he and his crew were battling a house fire Saturday night.
According to Phoenix Fire Department officials, crews responded to a house fire near 7th Street and Greenway Road after receiving calls of heavy smoke in the area. Firefighters arrived and saw smoke and flames coming from the attic of a large home.
While crews made an aggressive interior attack and conducted search and rescue for anyone possibly inside, a portion of the ceiling gave way, and a beam fell on top of a firefighter inside.
The homeowners were away at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. pic.twitter.com/loywavgugs— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 31, 2020
The firefighter was quickly rescued by his crew and brought outside of the home and taken to a nearby hospital. Officials said the firefighter was in stable condition and speaking with doctors at the hospital.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.