Phoenix firefighter hurt while crews battle transformer fire at junkyard

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A fire fighter of the Phoenix Fire Department was hurt Monday night while helping his crew members battled a transformer fire that sparked at a junkyard.
The flames broke out at a waste disposal yard near 15th Street and Broadway around 8 p.m.
Reportedly, due to heavy winds and blowing dust, a power line fell into a large puddle of water that transferred an electric current to the firefighter's body. It caused the firefighter to pass out, but he was eventually able to regain posture and walk to the ambulance alert and oriented, fire officials say.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition for more evaluation.