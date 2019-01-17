Phoenix firefighter dies in line of duty after losing battle with cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters are mourning after one of their own lost a battle with cancer, which he contracted as a direct result of his job.
Rick Telles died Thursday while surrounded by his loved ones, according to the United Phoenix Firefighters.
“We have lost a great firefighter and friend but are blessed by his memory which will live on each day his brothers and sisters answer the call just as passionately as he did,” said the United Phoenix Firefighters via their Facebook page. "Rest in eternal peace Brother Ricky"
The Phoenix Fire Department released the following statement about Telles’ death:
“The Phoenix Fire Department mourns the passing of Firefighter Rick Telles. Firefighter Telles’ commitment to excellence in all aspects of his profession made him an asset to the department and held him in the highest regard by his peers. Our profession is diminished in his absence.”
Telles’ death is being considered a line-of-duty death because the cancer he contracted was a result of exposure to toxins while on the job.
