PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix firefighter and a hiker suffered multiple bee stings at Camelback Mountain Sunday morning.
According to Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were working to assist a separate hiker in his 50s that had suffered a medical episode. Overton said that hiker is in stable condition and was walked down with assistance from fire crews.
While crews were assisting this hiker, a swarm of bees in the area stung a different hiker who is in his 40s and one of the Phoenix firefighters. Both suffered multiple stings and are being evaluated by medical personnel, Overton said. They are both in stable condition and refused to be taken to the hospital.
The Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain is now closed and will reopen when park rangers deem it safe.