Phoenix Fire take boy to hospital after under water for nearly 45 seconds

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy has been taken to the hospital after hitting his head and being under water for about 45 seconds Saturday night, fire officials say. It happened in the area of 7th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 9 p.m.
When crews arrived on scene, they saw that the 6-year-old boy was out of the water, and they could hear him moaning. After getting evaluated by fire officials at the scene, he was taken to a local children's hospital.
How the incident started, is unclear at this time. Who was present during the time of the boy's struggle in the water is also unknown.
