PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of Phoenix firefighters left Wednesday night to Louisiana to help those who may be trapped because of Hurricane Laura.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency asked for additional resources because of the hurricane and called on Urban Search and Rescue from the Phoenix Fire Department to drive to the Pelican State. The team is made up of 45 members, including two search and rescue dogs.

"Urban Search and Rescue means door-to-door, roofs, building collapse," said Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department.

He added that the team is also well versed in water rescues as well. They will have a flat bottom boat and a deep V boat. The firefighters aren't new to this. A lot of them have been deployed three or four times before. Some are specialized in technical rescues while others have experience with hazardous situations.

"These folks have been out there before," said McDade. "This is a self-sufficient, adaptable team."

The crew drove off in big rigs and vans that have all of their equipment. "When we arrive, we're ready for anything," said McDade before the crew left.

"When we get there, FEMA can put us wherever they need and we're fully functioning and can adapt to those situations, theyll work in a range or multiple different situation," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

Hurricane Laura's top wind speed of 150 mph (241 kph) put it among the strongest systems on record in the U.S. Not until 11 hours after landfall did Laura finally weaken into a tropical storm as it plowed north and thrashed Arkansas.

At least 6 people in Louisiana have died from Hurricane Laura. And more than 800,000 customers in Louisiana and Texas don't have power.