PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The group of Phoenix firefighters are heading to Louisiana to help those who may be trapped because of Hurricane Laura.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency asked for additional resources because of the hurricane and called on Urban Search and Rescue from the Phoenix Fire Department to drive to the Pelican State. The team is made up of 45 members, including two search and rescue dogs. The team left late Wednesday night.

"Urban Search and Rescue means door-to-door, roofs, building collapse," said Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department.

He added the team is also well versed in water rescues as well. They will have a flat bottom boat and a deep V boat. The firefighters aren't new to this. A lot of them have been deployed three or four times before. Some are specialized in technical rescues while others have experience with hazardous situations.

"These folks have been out there before," said McDade. "This is a self-sufficient, adaptable team."

The crew will be driving over in big rigs and vans that have all of their equipment. The search and rescue squad will likely make a stop in El Paso, Texas, before getting more specific orders of where to go in Louisiana.

"When we arrive, we're ready for anything," said McDade.

Hurricane Laura was a Category 4 storm with top winds of 150 mph as of Wednesday night. Water levels along the central and western Louisiana coastline were already rising 3 to 4 feet above normal tide levels before the hurricane made landfall.