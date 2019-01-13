PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The baby boom at the Phoenix Fire Department is bigger than first thought.
After doing a photo shoot late last year to celebrate babies born for Phoenix firefighters in 2018 with eight babies, the department said it missed a few or a lot.
[READ MORE: Phoenix fire celebrates baby boom with viral photo]
So on Sunday, they redid the photo shoot with 42 babies, including two sets of twins.
The babies were put in turnout coats and spelled PFD.
The department said they used ladder 20 to get high enough to take pictures of all the babies.
Firefighters say getting all the babies to sit still was challenging and hilarious but well worth it.
All of the babies have either a mom, a dad or both parents in the Phoenix Fire Department.
The department said it is thinking about making the baby photo shoot an annual event.
42 babies!! The Phoenix Fire Department was blessed to have 42 babies born(two sets of twins)into our family in 2018-We decided to spell out PFD with turnout coats & capture the moment. It was challenging, hilarious & pretty darn cute if we don’t say so ourselves!! 🚒👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/XOTud8vSYX— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) January 14, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.