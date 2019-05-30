PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix fire investigators along with the Phoenix Police Department have arrested a suspect in the arson that destroyed a dozen cars at an apartment complex.
On Wednesday, the Phoenix Fire Department released the man's photo to the public, leading to a tip that helped them identify 23-year-old Francis Klettke.
Phoenix fire said Klettke was found sleeping on a bus stop bench near 15th and Highland avenues Thursday morning and he was taken into custody and booked for arson.
Arizona’s Family has learned that Klettke is accused of murdering his father near Camp Verde in late October 2016 and was out on a $200,000 bond. His trial is scheduled for next year.
Klettke was arrested in Union City, California, where his father was from, during a traffic stop days after the murder. He was later extradited to Yavapai County, where he posted bond in March 2018.
It's not clear what brought him to Phoenix.
[VIDEO: Several cars burned, damaged in Phoenix carport fire]
In a Thursday afternoon press conference, the Phoenix Fire Department thanked the media and the public for sharing photos of the person in question, who ended up being the suspect.
The Phoenix fire investigation unit worked with Phoenix police to make an arrest in this case.
A Phoenix fire spokesman said they are happy they made an arrest. "An arsonist in our community is dangerous."
Joelle Aurmani said she took the picture that arson investigators shared with the media.
Neighbors told Arizona's Family they're not surprised by the picture. They've seen the man in and around the Park Lee Apartments before.
[WATCH: Neighbors say they've seen 'person of interest' in Phoenix car arson case]
She said she took it on May 18 after watching him appear to open car doors parked along the street. She believes he was living out of a van that was destroyed in the fire.
"Other neighbors who were affected by this fire saw him running from the van with no shoes, no socks, and no shirt on... early early yesterday morning," she explained.
Phoenix fire does not believe that Klettke has been involved in any other arson cases in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.