PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Fire Department is sending a search-and-rescue team to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
The department's FEMA AZ-TF1 got the call Friday and packed up their gear at the station near Durango Street and 22nd Avenue. The squad of 16 people will make a stop in Texas before getting to Jacksonville ahead of the storm.
"These are highly trained urban search-and-rescue personnel," said Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department. "We're taking hazmat personnel, paramedics, technical rescue technicians and they are ready to assist with the potential rescue and search of anybody who could be impacted by the events of Hurricane Dorian."
The team has done this before. They were deployed when Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas in 2018 and for back-to-back hurricanes Harvey and Irma that hit Puerto Rico and Florida in 2017.
This time around, the firefighters are ready to be in Florida for up to 21 days.
Overton said it will be a water-specific team with six boats.
"Our team is self-sustainable for 72 hours on their own," said Overton.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said she is proud that firefighters from the city are helping others in Florida.
"This is really an international stage. Our firefighters are going to be representing the city in front of the whole world," said Gallego. "It looks like it could be quite a storm, a slow-moving one that does a lot of damage and we're glad our firefighters will be there when people need them most."