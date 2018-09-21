The Phoenix Fire Department will welcome a new search dog to their team Friday evening.
Tallon and his handler, Phoenix firefighter Mike Smith, will be returning to Phoenix Friday night from Philadelphia where they met for the first time after Tallon completed training at the Pennsylvania Working Dog Center.
Smith spent a few days in Philadelphia training and getting to know Tallon.
Tallon will continue his search dog training and become FEMA certified here in Phoenix with Smith as his handler. He will live with Smith and become a member of his family.
Becoming FEMA certified means that Tallon will complete 2,000 hours of training and then successfully complete a nationally administered certification test.
The test involves the dog searching two 15,000 square foot rubble sites, finding completely buried live victims and ignoring distractions such as hamburgers, steak, clothing and dog toys.
A false alert on anything except a live victim is an automatic failure.
Once certified, the dog and handler are qualified to deploy to international, national or local disasters with a FEMA Urban Search & Rescue team such as the task force here in Phoenix, AZ-Task Force 1 (AZ-TF1).
AZ-TF1, manned by Phoenix firefighters, has been deployed to disasters including The World Trade Center, Hurricanes Florence, Katrina, Rita, Ike, Harvey, Irma and the mudslide disaster in Oso, Washington.
Phoenix Fire disaster search dogs are also used locally to find missing people. Over the past few years, these local searches have been conducted for a missing toddler, Alzheimer patient and injured hikers and have included search operations as far south as Sierra Vista or east in the Show Low area.
AZ-Task Force1 is one of 28 National Urban Search and Rescue teams prepared to deploy in response to local and national disasters.
Good luck, Tallon!
