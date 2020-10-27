PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix fire station went above and beyond the call for service on Wednesday and surprised a youngster battling leukemia who wanted to see some fire trucks.
In a post on the Phoenix Fire Department Instagram page, Fire Station 33 drove by the house of 3-year-old Gabriel, who is battling leukemia. Gabriel was outside with his family and dressed up in his Halloween costume for the special occasion!
One of Gabriel's family members reached out to the department's community involvement division to make the special request. Station 33, located near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road, was more than happy to spring into action and help bring a smile to Gabriel's face and fulfill his wish!
After their parade of trucks, the crew of Fire Station 33 all signed a fire helmet to give to Gabriel.
Riders with the American Legion also lined the street to help make the day extra special.