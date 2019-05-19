PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Phoenix Fire Department is grieving the loss of firefighter Brian Beck Jr., who lost his battle with occupational cancer on Sunday at age 30.
Beck, a second-generation firefighter, served at the Phoenix Fire Department for eight years. He often worked at Fire Station 33 in north Phoenix.
The love ones he left behind include his wife and three kids.
He will be honored by Phoenix Fire as a line of duty death. Information on the memorial service isn't finalized yet.
Beck is the second firefighter the department lost this year to job-related cancer.
On its Facebook, United Phoenix Firefighters emphasized how occupational cancer is a growing problem its members encounter.
"Occupational cancer has proven to be the new epidemic we face in the fire service," the local chapter of the International Association of Firefighters wrote on its Facebook wall. "Far too many precious colleagues of ours have been lost to this relentless illness."
Below, is the post in its entirety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.