PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix fire crews helped a man who was stuck on fast-moving water late Saturday night.
The incident occurred near the area of 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
According to Phoenix fire, the man was stuck in waist-deep water in the Salt River bed.
Fire said the access to the man proved difficult due to the fast moving water and crews were concerned for the man's condition due to the cold water temperature.
That's when firefighters launched a rescue raft and bring the man ashore via the raft.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia.
It is unknown at this time how the man got there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.