PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix fire crews rescued an injured hiker Sunday afternoon after she got stuck on the mountain.
At around 1:30 p.m., crews were called to the "Hole in the Rock” at Papago Park. A woman who had been hiking got hurt and wasn't able to make it down on her own.
Rescue teams made their way up the mountain and found the woman, who was in stable condition, but was not mobile. The crews determined that a "steep angle" rescue operation was the safest way to bring the hiker down off the mountain. Crews strapped the woman into a basket and gently lowered her from the top of the mountain to an area with a flat surface.
From there, crews carried the basket by hand the rest of the way down the mountainside.
A short time later, they brought her down to safety. The woman was checked out at the scene and then taken to the hospital for evaluation. No firefighters were hurt.