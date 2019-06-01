PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix fire crews put out a debris fire near 51st Avenue and Interstate 10 Saturday afternoon.
The black smoke was seen on the ADOT camera as officials tweeted the photo on social media.
Phoenix fire told Arizona's Family that it was a stack of railroad ties on fire. The fire did not impact railroad operations.
ADOT urged drivers in the area to use caution for smoke that was drifting toward I-10.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
Use caution for smoke drifting toward I-10 near 51st Ave. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/tUfYXsYeAh— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2019
