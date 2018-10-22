PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It will be up to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine what killed a man whose body was found at the site of a house fire Monday.
The Phoenix Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a home in a neighborhood southwest of Central Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Crews quickly contained the fire, according to the Phoenix Fire Department, but when firefighters searched the home, they discovered a dead man.
It’s not clear if he died in the fire or was already dead when the fire started. The ME will make that determination.
At this point, police have not released any information about the man.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Phoenix Fire Department has not released any information about the scope of the fire, saying only that firefighters "made a fast interior fire attack."
It's not clear where the man's body was in the home or in relation to the fire.
No firefighters were injured.
