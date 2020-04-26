PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews in Phoenix discovered a body in a home that caught fire overnight.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday night the fire was reported into Phoenix Fire dispatchers, "they said they heard two loud booms coming from the home near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive just before they saw the fire," Phoenix fire officials said.
When fire crews arrived on scene the flames were coming from the garage and had already extended into the main part of the home.
Firefighters made their way into the home and were able to knock down the flames. As they made their way through the home they discovered a body.
Fire investigators are still looking into the circumstances behind the fire. The person found in the home has not been identified and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.
One fire fighter was also treated on scene with minor injuries.