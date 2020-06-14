PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A fire broke out at a Phoenix packaging business Sunday morning near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street. Smoke was seen for miles.
Captain Rob McDade says Phoenix firefighters are on scene of a large fire located at Cactus Containers that distributes cardboard boxes and paper that also stores recycled paper products.
McDade says fire crews are are putting water on the main body of the fire while also protecting the surrounding businesses.
At this time, open areas where the paper products are stored are on fire as well as some involvement into buildings. There are no injuries reported.