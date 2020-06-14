Sunday morning fire in Phoenix

Phoenix fire crews battle a blaze Sunday morning near 46th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A fire broke out at a Phoenix packaging business Sunday morning near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street. Smoke was seen for miles.

Phoenix packaging business fire

Captain Rob McDade says Phoenix firefighters are on scene of a large fire located at Cactus Containers that distributes cardboard boxes and paper that also stores recycled paper products.

Phoenix business fire

Phoenix fire crews working to put out a fire at a packaging business Sunday morning near 43rd Ave and Van Buren.

McDade says fire crews are are putting water on the main body of the fire while also protecting the surrounding businesses.

At this time, open areas where the paper products are stored are on fire as well as some involvement into buildings. There are no injuries reported.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Eric is an assignment editor and content producer with AZ Family-3TV & CBS 5 News. Read more about Eric in his bio.

Recommended for you