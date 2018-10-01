PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix Fire captain is under investigation, accused of sending his ex's new partner intimate photos. The 32-year veteran was put on administrative leave with the Phoenix Fire Department, and retired before the investigation was complete.
Court paperwork shows 54-year-old Philip Eno is accused of mailing pictures that he had permission to take, but did not have permission to send.
In January, he allegedly mailed them to his ex's new partner, addressed to her. He also allegedly began calling and texting her new partner, even using his city email, and showed up at her work. He now faces three counts of "unlawful distribution of images" - a relatively new statute.
"Hearing some of these heartbreaking stories of what women went through, how their professional or personal lives were impacted by angry exes, it was heart-wrenching," said Speaker of the House J.D. Mesnard, who championed a new law targeting so-called revenge porn. It was signed by the governor in 2016.
"[Since then] about 70 folks came to law enforcement with a situation, and it's up to law enforcement to find the appropriate remedy," Mesnard said.
Mesnard said, of those 70 cases sent to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, more than half resulted in criminal charges. Mesnard said this is only a step.
"What we really want to see is people stopping this behavior because this can have irreparable harm to someone's professional life, their personal life, it is not OK," he said.
We reached out to Eno's his attorney but have not heard back. If he is convicted, he faces up to a year in prison for each charge.
The Phoenix Fire Department sent us a statement saying:
Several months ago, the Fire Department was made aware of the investigation led by the Phoenix Police Department. At that point, Captain Eno was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. While on administrative leave, Captain Eno retired effective, September 25, 2018, at 1700 hours.
As far why he was able to retire while under investigation, a spokesman for the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System sent us a statement saying:
State law requires that a court order be granted in order to not distribute retirement benefits to members. Tier 1 members (which Mr. Eno would fall under) must work at least 20 years for normal retirement benefits.
