PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and two people, including a 3-year-old girl, are in critical condition after a crash in west Phoenix, firefighters say.
The crash was reported around 9 p.m. near 55th Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Firefighters said multiple units responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and a car.
Firefighters said the girl was in the car and restrained in a car seat that appeared to not have been properly installed.
Firefighters said the woman driving the car had to be extricated. She was pronounced dead after she was removed from the car. She did not appear to be wearing her seat belt.
Firefighters said the man driving the truck was also extricated and was not wearing his seat belt.
The 3-year-old girl and man, both in critical condition, were transported to a nearby hospital.
No additional information was immediately available.
