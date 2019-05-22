PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman stuck on Echo Canyon Trail of Camelback Mountain due to a hiking injury was rescued successfully on Wednesday evening, reported the Phoenix Fire Department.
According to the department, the 30-year-old woman suffered an ankle injury and couldn't continue down the hiking trail.
Technical rescue teams had help from the Firebird 10 helicopter crew when stabilizing the woman and preparing her for removal from the mountain by airlift, said Capt. Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department.
The hiker was taken to a hospital by ambulance for further medical treatment.
(1) comment
What.
