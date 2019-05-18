PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A boy was grazed by a bullet in a Phoenix shooting Saturday night, reported the Phoenix Fire Department.
Initially reporting this incident around 7:20 p.m., the Peoria Police Department said it appeared to be an accidental situation where someone was possibly grazed by a bullet that ricocheted.
Near 8 p.m., Capt. Jake Van Hook reported that Phoenix firefighters took the boy with the "graze" injury from the scene for medical care as a precaution.
The boy was stable and talking to firefighters while on the scene.
While Phoenix fire reported that boy's age is 9, Peoria police say he is a young teen.
Peoria police also say this could've been an incident stemming from parents out shooting with children.
The situation is still under investigation.
