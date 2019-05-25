PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS5) -- A body was found on the scene of a house fire in Phoenix on Saturday, reported the Phoenix Fire Department.
Around 3:15 p.m. went to the house fire near the area of 23rd and Yale streets.
When crews arrived on scene, they found a house fully in flames.
The fire was so extreme that it advanced to an adjacent duplex.
One person escaped from the duplex as crews arrived on scene.
To attack the fire, hose lines were extended from multiple fire trucks. Since the fire spread to the attics of the main home and the duplex, Ladder crews were sent to the roof to attack the fast-moving fire that the firefighters eventually contained and extinguished.
While fire crews did a search and rescue of the main home, a body of a dead man was discovered.
Capt. McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department says seven residents of the duplex displaced due to the fire. Fire Department Crisis Teams are working with them when finding temporary housing.
What caused the fire is unknown. McDade says he will release more information as it becomes available.
Fire investigators are on the scene. No firefighters were injured.
