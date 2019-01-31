PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 5-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was struck by a car Thursday afternoon in Phoenix, firefighters said.
The collision was reported around 4:30 p.m. near 27th and Maryland avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Police said the boy was struck by a vehicle when he want into the street.
The boy was transported to a hospital.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene.
Police said Maryland Avenue is temporarily closed in both directions between 27th Avenue and Black Canyon Highway.
No additional information was immediately available.
