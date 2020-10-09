PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Friday marks 25 years since the Amtrak Sunset Limited passenger train derailed in Arizona, and the FBI is still looking to make an arrest.

On Oct. 9, 1995, the Amtrak train derailed at about 1:30 a.m., in a remote desert about 70 miles southwest of Phoenix.

The crash resulted in the death of one train employee, 12 serious injuries, and minor injuries to 100 passengers. At the time of the derailment, there were 258 passengers on board the Sunset Limited.

"There were children on board the train as young as 9 months old; an innocent man lost his life, and many others were injured. For 25 years, the victims of this crime, their family, and friends have suffered. We will continue to aggressively pursue this investigation, for as long as it takes. We are determined to seek justice for the victims of this senseless crime,” said Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office.

A reward up to $310,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the derailment of the train.

If you have any information regarding the Sunset Limited, please contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.