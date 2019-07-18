PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix father has been sentenced to 27 years behind bars in the death of his infant daughter.
Jose Orellana-Ruiz, 30, was sentenced Thursday.
He had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for injuring and killing his 3-month-old daughter.
Phoenix police said in February of 2017, little Adrianna Gutierrez was badly beaten and thrown against a headboard.
Police said Ruiz initially lied about what happened, but later admitted that he was upset the baby wouldn't stop crying.
Ruiz allegedly threw a full bottle of formula at the baby's face, shook the baby, then threw the child against a wooden headboard.
Adrianna died from serious brain injuries.
A Go Fund Me page that was set up in her name reads:
"This defenseless soul, at the mere age of almost four months, faced unfathomable actions against her."
“Adrianna Gutierrez deserved more from the man who was her father. Instead of the love, encouragement, and support she should have received over the course of her life, her life was senselessly ended,” said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery in a statement. “While 27 years cannot restore Adrianna's life, it is a clear demonstration that the defendant has a price to pay.”
