PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix father who lives around the corner from a park and a school said he found a fired round lodged inside his garden hose.
Colin Vogel has lived in the Roosevelt Historic Neighborhood for 30 years.
“The neighborhood has so much character, not only the houses but in the people,” Vogel said.
Last Sunday, Vogel said he was rolling up his hose when he found a bullet lodged inside it.
“I heard it making a sound, air being pushed out of the hole in the hose,” Vogel said. “Being a little familiar with what was I noticed it was a 40 caliber slug.”
He posted on his neighborhood page, frustrated knowing what that could have hit, instead.
“In my backyard, I have a trampoline my kids play on,” Vogel said.
“No one got hurt this time, but they can be hurt,” said Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department.
That’s why Shannon’s Law exists. It was named after the victim in a 1999 case.
“A young girl, Shannon Smith, was talking on the phone in the backyard,” Thompson said. “A stray bullet shot as far as a mile and a half struck her in the head and she died of her injuries.”
Thompson said that, while her case is still unsolved, they arrested 131 people in connection with Shannon’s Law last year. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said they received 388 cases so far this year, and 392 for all of 2017. From 2012 to 2017, they looked into a total of 2,204 cases.
“In this case, I don’t think the person that fired it would’ve had a thought to where it would go, but it can certainly end in tragic consequences,” Vogel said.
Unlawful discharge of a weapon is a felony. He called Crime Stoppers and said an officer came by to file a report and collect the bullet as evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.