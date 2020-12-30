PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix father faces a charge of negligent homicide in the drug-related death of his baby son two months ago. Police arrested Terrance Wayne Rowe at his home Tuesday afternoon.
The arrest goes back to late the night of Oct. 28, when police were called to a home in the neighborhood southeast of 35th and Peoria avenues. According to Rowe’s public documents, the 1-year-old was unresponsive when officers arrived to the house. Doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead.
Police said Rowe told them he fell asleep on the couch with his son, and when he woke up, the baby was “limp.” Rowe said he had his roommate call 911 while he started CPR.
Investigators said while at Rowe’s home, officers found two M30 pills “on the front couch frame visible without maneuvering the cushions.” Police say those pills would have been within sight and reach of the baby. According to the probable cause for arrest statement, a third pill was found under the couch, and several more were in the drawer of a little table next to the couch.
M30 pills are generally made with fentanyl and passed off as Percocet, which is an opioid painkiller.
Toxicology on the baby’s blood showed “a high dosage of fentanyl,” according to Rowe’s court paperwork. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined that “fentanyl intoxication” killed the child, police say.
Investigators say the pills discovered in Rowe’s home were tested and confirmed to be fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid.
Police say Rowe, 42, denied knowing anything about the pills. But investigators found texts on his phone that they believe indicate Rowe was trying to buy “a large number of pills.” Police also said that Rowe’s roommate and another witness told investigators that they knew Rowe sold M30s.
When police spoke with Rowe after arresting him Tuesday, he “continued to deny any knowledge of the pills and denied being involved in the purchasing or selling of pills.”
Court documents indicate Rowe has prior arrests and convictions on his record, but the information was redacted.
A judge set a secured appearance bond of $200,000 for Rowe and mandated electronic monitoring should he post and be released. Rowe is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7.