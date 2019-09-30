PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix father faces felony child abuse charges after his three-month-old baby was found to have multiple fractures and other injuries.
Aldo Yunior Jesus Rios-Perez, 21, was arrested on Sept. 27 near 19th Street and Thomas Road Phoenix.
Police say Rios-Perez admitted to shaking his baby, and said one time "he squeezed the victim so hard that he thought he was going to break the victim's spine, so he stopped," according to court documents.
The baby's injuries first came to light when he was brought to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Police say that doctors found the boy was suffering from multiple fractures, both current and healed. According to police, doctors determined that some of those injuries were caused by blunt force trauma.
The mother of the victim did not immediately give an explanation on how these injuries happened, police say.
But later, she told police that Rios-Perez "gets frustrated with the victim and squeezes the victim and shakes the victim," according to court documents.
When detectives interviewed Rios-Perez, they say he admitted hitting, shaking and squeezing the baby, and also said he got frustrated with the infant's crying.
According to court documents, Rios-Perez said that at one point "he had the victim in a car seat and started shaking the car seat so hard that he heard the victim's head hitting the side of the car seat." He also told police that he heard the baby "crying in pain."
Court documents state that Rios-Perez said he "struck the victim in the mouth" and was "slapping the victim's face with an open hand."
Rios-Perez also told police that "he will grab and force the victim's leg up when he change's the victim's diaper," according to court documents.
Rios-Perez is due in court Oct. 3 for a status conference and Oct. 8 for a preliminary hearing.
His bond has been set at $150,000.