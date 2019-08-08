PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix father is accused of choking his 16-year-old daughter because he was upset about a slice of pizza.
Police say Chipasha Luchembe, 41, faces nine counts of child abuse, four counts of aggravated assault and one count of kidnapping.
On Aug. 2, police were called to an apartment near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, where things had allegedly gotten violent between a father and his teen daughter.
According to the police report, Luchembe said he "became upset because he asked her to save him a slice of pizza. He only got one piece."
The teen girl tells police her father "splashed water in her face" and "slapped her a couple of times and put his hands on her neck."
According to the police report, the girl also said that her father pushed her to the ground, punched her in the stomach, pulled her hair, spit on her, put her head in the sink and punched her in the face.
The report goes on to say that Luchembe "choked her to the point of where she passed out and urinated on herself."
Luchembe was taken into custody.
During a later interview, the police report states that Luchembe "admitted to putting his hands on her neck, they tussled, pulled her up by shirt collar, threw her on the couch, held her down and slapped her on the face."
Police say Luchembe has prior arrests and convictions for assault, battery and vandalism.
