PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix father has been arrested for child abuse after he allegedly beat his children with belts and cords, leaving their bodies covered in bruises.
Police say 33-year-old Timothy Lionell James, Jr. faces five felony counts of child abuse, three felony counts of kidnapping, and one misdemeanor count of assault.
On Oct. 18, Phoenix police responded to a call about an alleged assault between a man and woman at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
Police say James had reportedly punched a woman in the jaw.
But during the investigation, offices noticed three young children with visible bruising and injuries.
The children were taken to a child advocacy center to be examined.
The first child, an 8-year-old girl, was found to have "dark purple bruises to her arms and face," according to the police report. "The bruises were several inches in length and width. She had one on her left thigh that encompassed her entire outer thigh." According to the report, "she also had a scabbed-over laceration on her neck. She also had visible 'loop marks' all over her back and torso."
Police say a second victim, a 6-year-old girl, "had visible 'loop marks' all over her arms, legs, back and torso."
The third child "had visible bruising on her buttocks that looked like long lines," according to the police report.
During a later police interview, the mother of the children told officials the suspect, James, would "strike the children with any cords or belts he could find," according to the police report.
She also told police that the suspect would tie up the children, binding their hands and feet "with ties and shoelaces"..."so they could not move.”
The children's mother also reportedly told police that James hits her with "belts, cords and hands," and officers noticed she had a visible injury about 4 inches long on her right arm.
When James was later questioned by police, he "admitted that he had used a belt all the time on the children," according to the police report.
The report also states that James admitted "hitting them so hard with the belt that they would bleed."
James is due in court on Oct. 24 for a status conference and Oct. 29 for a preliminary hearing.
He is being held on a $25,000 bond.