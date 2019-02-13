PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rocking new dresses, bow ties and smiles, 22 models walked the red carpet at the Foundation for Blind Children in Phoenix Saturday.
“The models are students who are visually impaired or totally blind,” said Celeste Teply, youth and family services coordinator for the foundation.
The youngest model there was just four months old. The oldest was 18. Watch video of the fashion show in the player above.
The fashion show builds confidence in the students and for a little bit, they get to be at the center of attention.
“There are proms and there are daddy-daughter dances in the valley, and a lot of our students don’t have the opportunity to go to those,” Teply said. “So this gives them an opportunity to be in the spotlight.”
Indi Clark walked with her son, 5-year-old Oliver, down the red carpet.
It was Oliver’s first time walking the runway. He has albinism, and he was adopted by Clark and her husband from China.
“He attended the foundation and it was pivotal to just discovering who he was and the world around him,” Clark said. “They just walk away with this elated feeling. Even the ones getting wheeled down, they feel so special.”
“It was crazy because there was all of these people clapping for you and cheering you on,” said Meadow Wingfield, who modeled a tutu and a big hair bow supporting a side pony. “It was a really good feeling. It made me feel excited and happy and it puts a smile on your face.”
